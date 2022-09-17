Trai to bring out consultation paper on Truecaller-like ID feature within month

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is likely to bring out a consultation paper on a caller ID system, which will show know-your-customer (KYC)-based names on user’s phones, within a month or so, as the regulatory body has completed its research on the matter.

A senior official of Trai said the regulatory body has collected the data from all around the world and the consultation paper on this will soon be in the public domain.

“For the past few months, we had done a study on it and gathered data from all over the world. Our staff went to Singapore to understand the implications of the system. Now we are almost ready with the draft,” said the official.

The ID system, which is to be introduced by the government, will show KYC-based names on the user’s phone. It means if someone calls their real name it will display on the phone screen like Truecaller. However, the regulatory body is of the view that this system will be totally new, different from Truecaller and more authentic.

“Truecaller doesn’t show the real name but a profile name. It means, the feature will show your profile name, which can be anything your real name or pseudonym,” said the official.

“In our ID system, it will show your KYC name, which of course, will be a real profile,” he added.

During the study, the Trai official came across many feedbacks, in which many people questioned and said it is not right to display the real name on the screen. At the same time, many opined that this feature would compromise their privacy. On the question of whether this feature would be paid or free, the official said it is too early to comment on it.

“It would be decided once we prepare the consultation paper and receive comments or counter comments,” he informed. Currently, Truecaller provides similar services to its consumers and India is one of the biggest markets.

