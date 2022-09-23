Australia looks to collaborate with India for lithium-ion batteries

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Australia is looking forward to collaborating with India for lithium-ion battery production to expand its presence in the electric vehicle segment globally. It has invited a couple of big Indian auto companies to explore mining opportunities there.

This is in line with India’s growth projection for EVs sales till 2030. The government has set the target of EV sales penetration of 30 per cent of private cars, 70 per cent of commercial cars, 40 per cent of buses and 80 per cent of two and three-wheelers by 2030, which amounts to having 8 crores EVs on road.

“A couple of Indian auto companies have been invited by Australia to explore lithium mining there. If this materialises, then Australia will benefit in terms of demand for its product. The US, besides some other countries, sources lithium from Australia under their free trade agreement (FTA). Collaboration with India will give a further boost to its product,” an industry source who didn’t want to be quoted told TNIE.

“It will be a game-changer for India’s EV market. These batteries are mainly imported from Taiwan and China, so setting up a factory here would lower the production cost and attract companies like Tesla,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, the collaboration will also help the country in fulfilling its global commitments to decrease carbon emissions and give impetus to the use of clean energy in line with the targets laid out by Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

India and Australia in April this year signed India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IAECTA) to double trade between the two nations and create one million jobs.

In addition, as per sources, US Commerce Secretary will also likely visit India later this year to seek opportunities in the semiconductor sector.

