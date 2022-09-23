Home Business

Australia looks to collaborate with India for lithium-ion batteries

A couple of Indian auto companies have been invited by Australia to explore lithium mining there. If this materialises, then Australia will benefit in terms of demand for its product.

Published: 23rd September 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Electric vehicle, Electric car, EV, EV charging station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Australia is looking forward to collaborating with India for lithium-ion battery production to expand its presence in the electric vehicle segment globally. It has invited a couple of big Indian auto companies to explore mining opportunities there. 

This is in line with India’s growth projection for EVs sales till 2030. The government has set the target of EV sales penetration of 30 per cent of private cars, 70 per cent of commercial cars, 40 per cent of buses and 80 per cent of two and three-wheelers by 2030, which amounts to having 8 crores EVs on road.

“A couple of Indian auto companies have been invited by Australia to explore lithium mining there. If this materialises, then Australia will benefit in terms of demand for its product. The US, besides some other countries, sources lithium from Australia under their free trade agreement (FTA). Collaboration with India will give a further boost to its product,” an industry source who didn’t want to be quoted told TNIE. 

“It will be a game-changer for India’s EV market. These batteries are mainly imported from Taiwan and China, so setting up a factory here would lower the production cost and attract companies like Tesla,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, the collaboration will also help the country in fulfilling its global commitments to decrease carbon emissions and give impetus to the use of clean energy in line with the targets laid out by Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

India and Australia in April this year signed India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IAECTA) to double trade between the two nations and create one million jobs.
 In addition, as per sources, US Commerce Secretary will also likely visit India later this year to seek opportunities in the semiconductor sector. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Australia - India collaboration electric vehicle lithium mining lithium-ion batteries NDCs IAECTA
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp