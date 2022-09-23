Home Business

Facebook former engineer whistleblower launches nonprofit to take on big tech

Since leaving Facebook in 2021, Haugen has advocated in the US and other countries for legislation meant to make social media platforms safer, particularly for young people.

Published: 23rd September 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

whistleblower Frances Haugen (File Photo | AFP)

whistleblower Frances Haugen (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Whistleblower Frances Haugen -- a former Facebook engineer who leaked documents suggesting the firm put profits before safety -- on Thursday launched an organization devoted to fighting harm caused by social media.

The new Beyond the Screen nonprofit said that its first project will be to document ways big tech is failing in its "legal and ethical obligations to society" and help come up with ways to solve those problems.

"We can have social media that brings out the best in us, and that's what Beyond the Screen is working toward. Beyond the Screen will focus on tangible solutions to help users gain control of our social media experience," Haugen said in a statement.

Haugen last year leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their site's potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation. Haugen contended the tech titan, which has since rebranded itself as Meta, put profits over safety. Meta has fought back against the accusation.

Haugen's nonprofit said it will collaborate with groups including Common Sense Media and Project Liberty that share a "commitment to supporting healthier social media."

Beyond the Screen's first project "represents a bold, inclusive, and much-needed effort to drive a seismic shift in how social media operates," Project Liberty founder Frank McCourt said, according to Beyond the Screen's statement.

"We look forward to working with Frances and her team to launch this new initiative and advance our shared goal of enabling healthier digital communities and stopping harmful business models."

Since leaving Facebook in 2021, Haugen has advocated in the US and other countries for legislation meant to make social media platforms safer, particularly for young people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
San Francisco United States Whistleblower Frances Haugen Facebook social media
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp