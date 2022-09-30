Akasa Air partners with RateGain to make travel affordable with competitive pricing

By PTI

MUMBAI: Newly launched Akasa Air has partnered with RateGain Travel Technologies for gathering real-time air travel information that will help the airline in deciding dynamic fares.

In a release on Friday, RateGain said its AI-powered platform AirGain provides the airline's revenue and pricing teams with the most accurate and reliable market insights to build a competitive pricing strategy.

It allows the airline access to act upon changing market dynamics and optimise airfares in real-time to provide the best fares to the customers, the release said.

"As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help in maximizing revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence," Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of RateGain, said.

According to the release, it provides the user with real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.

"AirGain's nimble solution delivering real-time air travel information across channels will help us achieve a dynamic allocation of fares," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said.

Akasa Air started services on August 7.

