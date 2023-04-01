Home Business

HAL logs highest-ever revenue of Rs 26,500 crore

He said the order book stood at Rs. 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023 after liquidation of supplies during 2022-23. 

Published: 01st April 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:20 AM

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has registered the highest-ever revenue of around Rs 26,500 crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY2022-23 against Rs 24,620 crore of the previous year.

In a release on Friday, CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, said HAL recorded revenue growth of 8% during the year compared to 2021-22. “Despite the supply chain disruptions due to geo-political situations, the company could achieve the targeted growth. This was possible with the increased thrust on indigenisation and with the available inventory,” he added. 

He said the order book stood at Rs. 82,000 crores at the end of March 2023 after the liquidation of supplies during 2022-23. 

“During the year, new contracts worth Rs 26,000 crore were received, which included manufacturing contracts for 70 HTT-40, 6 Do-228 Aircraft, and PSLV launch vehicles. In addition, on the ROH front, a fresh order to the tune of Rs 16,600 crore was received,” the release stated.

Considering the performance, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 40 per share during the current financial year, representing 400% of the face value of Rs 10 per share, the statement said.

