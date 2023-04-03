Home Business

Volatility and investor behaviour

This also led to a slam-dunk across equities resulting in a decline in the key frontline indices too.

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Money, rupees

For representational purpose

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

Volatility during 2023 was anticipated by many of us at the turn of the year as also, as the uptick in inflation and hardening of rates. However, the Hindenberg report on the Adani group which more than halved its market capitalisation came out of the blue and set the cat among the pigeons, so to speak, at the Indian equity markets.

This also led to a slam-dunk across equities resulting in a decline in the key frontline indices too. The silver lining here was that an overheated market let off steam and there were value picks available for the taking among a lot of shares whose prices got hammered and to an extent that defied logic.

The decline in indices was largely triggered by the Foreign Institutional Investors ( FIIs ) selling off lock, stock and barrel and factoring in the worst-case scenario that could play out in India post the Hindenberg report. So, what happens if that scenario does not play out and the inevitable damage is lesser than anticipated? 

Once the dust settles, will those FIIs be back, sooner rather than later, on a buying spree and will that trigger a sharp surge in the Indian indices? Time alone can tell, though if I were a betting man, that is where my money would be. When that will happen, if it does, is the tougher question to answer.

For a long, at the guest lectures I conduct at B-Schools I have spoken to the students about the difference between linear and lateral thinking while investing in the bourses. Back at my place of work, we interact with a fair number of well-educated High Networth Investors (HNIs) patrons from urban areas across the globe, who have expectedly discussed the state of the market and the road ahead with my team.  Most of them have even decided to top up their investments via the SIP / STP  route which, I believe, is an optimal linear decision.

A few of our HNI patrons hail from rural areas across India and what they lack in terms of educational ‘labels’, they more than makeup with their lateral thinking ability to sense a killing whenever the opportunity presents itself. A couple of them surprised us by simply asking to invest fairly large sums via the Lump-Sum route, sans any queries on the state of and outlook for the equity market.

As a matter of abundant caution and professional compliance, my team did explain the pros and cons of making lump-sum investments and that too in a market that seems precariously perched in the near term.
Well, their line of thinking was simple. The investments they were making were for their next generation and with a time frame of a decade in hand, they were confident that the returns would be handsome. Given that kind of clarity of thought, there was little left to debate.

Linear or lateral thought,  it is the ability to ride risks and with immense patience, that separates ‘few winners’ from the ‘many also rans’ in any equity market. 

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volatility inflation Hindenberg report High Networth Investors
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp