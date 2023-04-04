Home Business

PhonePe launches new hyperlocal commerce app 'Pincode'

The new app will have six categories including fashion, pharma and food. This launch comes three months after its full separation from Flipkart.

Published: 04th April 2023 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sameer and Rahul launching 'Pincode.'

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Payments app PhonePe on Tuesday launched its hyperlocal consumer app 'Pincode', which is built on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

At the launch of the new app, its co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said, "Pincode is now live in Bengaluru and will expand city by city. We aim to have 1 lakh orders a day by December."

The new app will have six categories including fashion, pharma and food. This launch comes three months after its full separation from Flipkart.

The Pincode app will promote local shopkeepers and sellers and hopes to digitally connect each city’s consumers with all their neighbourhood stores that they usually buy from offline.

Speaking at the launch event, co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys said, "ONDC is the next big thing. Quick commerce will be reimagined with ONDC." He added that QR code in India is an example of how interoperability can turbocharge payments.

PhonePe believes that ONDC can foster the rapid growth of a new hyperlocal ecommerce business model. Apart from local buyers and sellers, such a model will also benefit other ecosystem participants like the last mile logistics and inventory management players, it said.

From Meesho to Paytm, SpiceMoney, many companies are on the government-backed ONDC platform.  ONDC aims to  democratize digital commerce, moving it away from platform-centric models like Amazon and Flipkart to an open network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PhonePe pincode
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp