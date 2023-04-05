Home Business

Rising prices of yellow metal boost inflows in gold ETF

Similar trend was witnessed in January as inflows grew by 57% to Rs 260 crore compared to Rs 166 crore in January 2022.

Published: 05th April 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Rising gold prices have boosted inflows into the gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF). 
With gold prices now trading above Rs 60,000 mark, gold ETFs have witnessed Rs 308 crore inflows in February this year, registering a rise of 26% compared to Rs 245 crore in the same month last year. Of the total inflows, the net inflows during the month were Rs 165 crore, as per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. The number of folios grew by NEARLY 20,000 to 46.94 lakh in February.

Similar trend was witnessed in January as inflows grew by 57% to Rs 260 crore compared to Rs 166 crore in January 2022. Surge in the prices of yellow metal has attracted investors to ETFs of mutual funds. Gold prices crossed Rs 60,000 per 10 gram for the first time ever on March 20 driven by a series of negative news coming out from US and Europe.

Gold prices have risen around 8% so far this year as global economy is hit by a number of bad news ranging from banking crises in US and Europe and concerns that the US economy may slip into recession.
“Sustained rise in gold prices impact investors differently. There is a category of investors who wants to buy gold ETFs when prices are moving up, just like we see with equity investors.

While there is also another category of investors who sell gold ETFs to book profits. In February, we saw net inflows in gold ETFs showing that investors rushed to invest in gold lured by rising prices,” a fund manager of mutual fund company told this newspaper.

Experts expect prices to rally on expectations that US treasury yields will continue to remain under pressure as the Fed is expected to end its tightening due to easing inflationary pressures and an effort to shun a wider banking crisis. “Going ahead gold still looks lucrative in terms of ROI (return on investment) from a safety perspective where the inflation still remains high globally and interest cycle which is yet to ease, will also provide the push needed for gold to run and give 10-15% return in coming FY24.

The prices can easily touch 66,000-68,000 on base case performance before we reach the FY24 end next year,” said Jateen Trivedi, vice-President, research analyst, LKP Securities. “On the back of weak and uncertain performance in risky assets it is strongly advised to remain invested in Gold for further 10-15% returns on base case and 15-20% on bull case scenario,” he added. 

Golden trend

  • Rs 308 cr Funds mobilised by gold ETF schemes in Feb 2023
  • Rs 245 cr Funds mobilised by gold ETF schemes in Feb 2022
  • Rs 260 cr Funds mobilised by gold ETF schemes in Jan 2023
  • Rs 166 cr Funds mobilised by gold ETF schemes in Jan 2022
  • 26% Year-on- year rise in funds mobilised by gold ETF schemes
  • 8% Increase in gold prices since January 1 of calendar year 2023
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ETF gold Exchange-Traded Funds gold prices
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp