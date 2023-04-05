Stopped 8L attempts by ‘bad actors’ to create accounts: Amazon

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon has stopped over eight lakh bad actors’ attempts to create new selling accounts in 2022. This is down from 60 lakh attempts in 2020 and 25 lakh in 2021. Called bad or threat actors, they can be a group or organisations that harm and hack data.

In an interaction with TNIE, Anna Dalla Val, Amazon’s Director for Global Brand Relations, said the company will continue to invest, including in its people to fight problems such as counterfeit and stop bad actor attempts. She said Amazon is investing in advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to improve its counterfeit detection systems.

Recently, many experts raised concerns and explained how latest technologies like AI tools can be used by bad actors as they are looking at loopholes and finding ways to exploit them. Amazon has invested over $1.2 billion and employed over 15,000 people to protect customers, brands and selling partners from counterfeit and fraud. It removed 60 lakh counterfeit items last year. Amazon, which released its third annual Brand Protection Report, said it continues to innovate and drive counterfeits to zero.

She also stressed on the company’s innovations in seller vetting that is deterring bad actors from attempting to create new selling accounts. Anna Dalla Val said, in India, the company launched a multi-phase campaign on consumer education and awareness.

Recently, Amazon India and Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) signed an MoU to collaborate to educate online consumers about their rights and create awareness about safe shopping practices, thereby protecting online shoppers from bad actors. The report said in addition to disrupting counterfeiters through civil suits, Amazon’s CCU(Counterfeit Crimes Unit) works with law enforcement or joint enforcement and seizures across the globe.

Brand protection

Amazon disposed of over 6 million counterfeit products in 2022

listings scanned daily 8 billion

It stopped over Rs 8 lakh bad actor attempts to create new selling accounts

Over 35% reduction in total valid notices of infringement

99% listings proactively blocked or removed

BENGALURU: Amazon has stopped over eight lakh bad actors’ attempts to create new selling accounts in 2022. This is down from 60 lakh attempts in 2020 and 25 lakh in 2021. Called bad or threat actors, they can be a group or organisations that harm and hack data. In an interaction with TNIE, Anna Dalla Val, Amazon’s Director for Global Brand Relations, said the company will continue to invest, including in its people to fight problems such as counterfeit and stop bad actor attempts. She said Amazon is investing in advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to improve its counterfeit detection systems. Recently, many experts raised concerns and explained how latest technologies like AI tools can be used by bad actors as they are looking at loopholes and finding ways to exploit them. Amazon has invested over $1.2 billion and employed over 15,000 people to protect customers, brands and selling partners from counterfeit and fraud. It removed 60 lakh counterfeit items last year. Amazon, which released its third annual Brand Protection Report, said it continues to innovate and drive counterfeits to zero.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She also stressed on the company’s innovations in seller vetting that is deterring bad actors from attempting to create new selling accounts. Anna Dalla Val said, in India, the company launched a multi-phase campaign on consumer education and awareness. Recently, Amazon India and Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) signed an MoU to collaborate to educate online consumers about their rights and create awareness about safe shopping practices, thereby protecting online shoppers from bad actors. The report said in addition to disrupting counterfeiters through civil suits, Amazon’s CCU(Counterfeit Crimes Unit) works with law enforcement or joint enforcement and seizures across the globe. Brand protection Amazon disposed of over 6 million counterfeit products in 2022 listings scanned daily 8 billion It stopped over Rs 8 lakh bad actor attempts to create new selling accounts Over 35% reduction in total valid notices of infringement 99% listings proactively blocked or removed