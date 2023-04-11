Bajaj takes over British legacy brand Triumph’s operations in India

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home-grown two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto has completed the transfer of British legacy brand Triumph’s India sales & marketing operations under its wing. Bajaj would now expand the Triumph motorcycles dealer network from 15 cities to over 120 in the next two years and would jointly develop a new range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles to take on market leader Royal Enfield.

The transfer of operations follows the announcement of 2020 when both companies came together to develop a mass product. This decision by Triumph had come as demand for ultra-luxury two-wheelers was showing no signs of growth. Triumph’s rival Harley Davidson has also found a partner in Hero MotoCorp for its India operations.

This is Bajaj’s third big collaboration with a global brand. The Pune-based company, which owns a significant stake in the KTM AG Group, currently handles the operations for KTM and Husqvarna in the Indian market. Bajaj operates four different dealership networks for its KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric and its three-wheelers range of products.

The Triumph dealers will become the fifth retail channel for Bajaj. The two companies would confirm later in the year the timings for the launch of the new mid-sized Triumph motorcycles which will be built in the Chakan plant. This new range will create a new entry point into the Triumph brand around the world.

Demand for mid-size engine bikes continues to remain high in India even as an entry-level segment is having a difficult run. Eicher Motor’s Royal Enfield (RE) continues to dominate this space and has seen a big surge lately. RE recorded total sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles in FY22-23, registering its highest-ever overall sales in history; beating its previous high of 2018-19, and recording a significant 39 per cent growth over the previous financial year.

Strategic partnership

Bajaj to expand Triumph dealer network from 15 cities to over 120 in next 2 years

To jointly develop new range of Triumph motorcycles to take on market leader Royal Enfield

Triumph’s rival Harley Davidson has also found a partner in Hero MotoCorp for its India operations

