Home Business

Passenger vehicle exports from India rise 15 pc in FY23; Maruti Suzuki leads segment 

The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 6,62,891 units in 2022-23 fiscal as compared to 5,77,875 units in 2021-22.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

Maruti Suzuki India. (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle exports from India rose 15 per cent in FY23 with Maruti Suzuki India leading the segment with dispatches of over 2.5 lakh units, as per the latest data by industry body SIAM.

The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 6,62,891 units in 2022-23 fiscal as compared to 5,77,875 units in 2021-22.

Passenger car shipments saw a 10 per cent growth at 4,13,787 units, while utility vehicle exports rose 23 per cent at 2,47,493 units during the last fiscal, the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

Exports of vans, however, declined to 1,611 units last fiscal, from 1,853 units in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) led the exports last fiscal in the passenger vehicle segment. It was followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India.

MSI, the country's largest carmaker, exported 2,55,439 PVs last fiscal, an 8 per cent increase as compared to 2,35,670 units in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The carmaker exports to various markets, including Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East and neighbouring regions.

Hyundai Motor India's overseas dispatches stood at 1,53,019 units last fiscal, up 18 per cent from 1,29,260 units in 2021-22.

Similarly, Kia India exported 85,756 units across global markets in the period under review as compared to 50,864 units in 2021-22.

Nissan Motor India shipped 60,637 units; Renault India 34,956 units; Volkswagen India 27,137 units in FY23.

Honda Cars India exported 22,710 units, while Mahindra & Mahindra chipped in with 10,622 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Overall automobile exports from India last fiscal stood at 47,61,487 units, down 15 per cent from 56,17,359 units in 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Passenger car
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp