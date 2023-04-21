Home Business

Apple may double or treble investment in India: IT minister

The minister said he is confident that the Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs – doubling and tripling over the coming years.

Published: 21st April 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

AppleStore-Mumbai

The launch of the Mumbai store will be followed by the opening of another retail outlet in New Delhi's Saket Mall on Thursday. (Photo | Apple)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Apple may double or treble its investment in India and exports from the country in the next few years, said Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar after a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook is in India to unveil its first two retail stores in the country.

The minister said he is confident that the Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs – doubling and tripling over the coming years. Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and pledged to expand and invest across the county. It is in the process of enhancing its production capacity in India, which is currently about 5-7% of its total production. 

The iPhone maker faced several manufacturing issues in China, which still produces 85% of iPhones. These issues include the shutdown of plants and tension between the US and Chinese governments. In India, it has a market share of 3-5% and has three vendors -- Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp -- to manufacture its products. Last month, Foxconn CEO Young Liu spent a week in India and explored expansion opportunities. As per reports, Foxconn may add two more buildings at its site near Chennai and is looking to establish a research and development centre in Bengaluru’s Whitefield.   

The firm started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE, now making all the advanced iPhones.  Cook on Thursday inaugurated an Apple store in New Delhi, after opening its first outlet in Mumbai. The Apple CEO was welcomed by cheers and claps from staff and Apple enthusiasts who gathered at the store since morning. “What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store - Apple Saket!,” tweeted Cook.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple investment
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp