Patent filings witness 13.6 per cent growth in FY22: Nasscom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country saw a significant increase in patent filings in FY22, with a 13.6% YoY growth rate, which is the highest annual rise in last decade, said Nasscom in a report. ’. The report titled ‘Unpacking India’s IP Ecosystem for an Innovation-led future said the year witnessed an increase in share of domestic filings to 44.4% of total patents filed, compared to 41.6% in FY2021.

The report showcases the patents filed across emerging technologies in India. It says out of the 5,84,000 patents filed between FY10 and FY22, about 2,66,000 were from the technology domain and 160,000 of these technology patents were from emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Big Data, cybersecurity and blockchain.

Of the total patents filed in the telecommunications sector, about 2.4% were related to emerging areas like 5G and 6G. Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom, said, “India’s adoption of emerging technologies has led to a surge in innovation, as evidenced by the increasing number of patent filings.”

Over 2010-2022, patents related to AI and IoT for various applications such as building automation, smart wearables, among others, accounted for more than 50% of the patents filed across emerging technologies, it added.

