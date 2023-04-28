Home Business

Amid protest, Air India announces hiring over 1,000 pilots

Air India has announced plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots including captains and trainers as it seeks to expand its fleet and network. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air India has announced plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots including captains and trainers as it seeks to expand its fleet and network. The airline, which currently has more than 1,800 pilots, has placed orders for 470 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, including for wide-body planes.

“We are offering multiple opportunities and accelerated growth across our A320, B777, B787, and B737 fleet for captains and first officers, as well as trainers,” said Air India in an advertisement release, adding that more than 500 aircraft are joining its fleet.

The decision to hire pilots comes at a time when the airline in facing employee unrest over its revised salary structure that came out last week. More than 1,500 pilots of Air India have written to Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons alleging that they are not being treated with ‘respect’ and ‘dignity’ by the HR department of the airline.

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two unions -- Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG). They had earlier urged their members not to sign the document, saying that the terms and conditions were being imposed on them. They have also called the new contract ‘illegal’ and ‘unethical’, and had warned that any coercive steps will lead to “industrial unrest”.

Airline places orders for 470 aircraft
