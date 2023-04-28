Home Business

Eight core sector industries post 3.6 per cent growth in March; slowest in 5-month

Published: 28th April 2023 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

factory-industry

Representational image (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The output of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.6 per cent in March 2023, the slowest in five months, showed government data released on Friday.

The output of core sectors had increased by 7.2 per cent in February 2023 and 4.8 per cent in the year-ago month.

The previous low was 0.7 per cent in October 2022.

The output of crude oil declined by 2.8 per cent, power by 1.8 per cent and cement by 0.8 per cent in March this year.

On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2 per cent, fertilisers 9.7 per cent, steel 8.8 per cent, natural gas 2.8 per cent and refinery products 1.5 per cent.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.6 per cent in FY23, down from 10.4 per cent recorded in 2021-22.

The core sector or key infrastructure industries have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP).

