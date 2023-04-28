Home Business

Wipro net falls 0.4% to Rs 3,074 cr; announces Rs 12,000 crore share buyback

“These headwinds are impacting our business and projections as well,” the CEO said. According to him, the company delivered two consecutive quarters of total bookings of over $4.1 billion.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro Logo

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IT services company Wipro on Thursday posted a 0.4% fall in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 3,074 crore compared to Rs 3,087 crore in the year-ago period. It missed Street estimates. 

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, a 11% increase year-on-year (YoY), for the fourth quarter. Its revenues in the year-ago period stood at  Rs 120,860 crore. The company has announced Rs 12,000 crore share buyback at a buyback price of Rs 445, which is a 19% premium. It will buy back about 26.9 crore shares from the shareholders.

Wipro’s IT Services Operating Margin for the quarter was at flat 16.3%. Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, said that they believe the macro environment will remain challenging as its clients in many sectors are impacted by the prolonged uncertainty in the economic environment.

“These headwinds are impacting our business and projections as well,” the CEO said. According to him, the company delivered two consecutive quarters of total bookings of over $4.1 billion. “Our large deal order booking grew by 155% year-over-year for the quarter,” he said.

The CEO also said that they do not see a slowdown in decision making. But it is seeing some softness in the banking and financial space and also in the consulting business. Jatin Dalal, CFO, said, “We continue to maintain our focus on operational improvements and productivity enhancements which led to our IT services margin exit at 16.3% in Q4 despite macro headwinds.” ‘

Wipro has guided revenue from its IT Services business including India State Run Enterprise (ISRE) segment to be in the range of $2,753 million to $2,811 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -3.0% to -1.0% in constant currency terms, due to the challenging macro environment.

Count its pennies

  •   IT services operating margin at 16.3% in Q4
  •   FY23 IT services revenue at $11.2 bn, grew 11.5% YoY in constant currency
  •   Total bookings of $4.1 bn, up by 29% YoY in CC
  •   Large deal bookings over $1.1 bn
  •   Total headcount at 2,56,921
  •   Gross utilisation: 74%
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro Wipro share buyback
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp