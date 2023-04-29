Home Business

Revival plan of Jet Airways faces major setback as CEO Sanjiv Kapoor quits 

The aviation veteran who had joined Jet Airways as its chief executive officer (CEO) on April 4, 2022, will serve the airline till May 1, 2023.

Published: 29th April 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo| PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The revival of Jet Airways 2.0 has faced a major setback as the grounded airline’s CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has quit the airline. The aviation veteran who joined Jet Airways as its chief executive officer (CEO) on April 4, 2022, will serve the airline till May 1, 2023.

While the revival of Jet, which was grounded in April 2019, was never very certain, the chances that it will fly again are getting slimmer day by day amid resignations in top management and a never-ending issue with lenders. “Sanjiv Kapoor, chief executive officer-designate for Jet Airways, is departing the company effective Monday, May 1, on the conclusion of his notice period”, said Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) in a statement on Friday. 

JKC added that they remain fully committed to the revival of Jet Airways, and the Executive Committee of JKC will oversee CEO-designate responsibilities until a suitable replacement is in place. Ankit Jalan, Board Member - JKC, said: “The revival of Jet Airways is through a court-approved process, which has taken more time than originally estimated by us, but needless to say JKC is committed to the revival of Jet Airways.”

He added that they are in the last leg of closing the transfer of ownership of Jet to JKC, subsequent to which they would settle outstanding amounts payable to previous creditors as per the approved Resolution Plan. After this, they will recommence the commercial operations of the airline as per the re-launch plans, added Jalan. 

However, sector experts and some officials at the civil aviation ministry have doubts about the revival. Most experts believe problems with Jet are way too many and the departure of Kapoor may prove to be the final nail in the coffin. 

“They don’t have planes, their top executives have left the sinking ship and the lenders are not willing to transfer the ownership…It will take months if not years to resolve the issues…I have started feeling it is a lost cause now,” said a senior analyst at a consultancy firm.  On his departure, Kapoor said, “I am a firm believer in the tremendous value that can be created by full-service carriers such as Jet Airways following bankruptcy re-structuring.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways Sanjiv Kapoor
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp