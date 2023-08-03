Home Business

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

This will also be the first McDonald's outlet in the city operating 24x7.

Published: 03rd August 2023 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

McDonalds

Representational Image: McDonalds. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fast food chain McDonald's on Thursday opened an outlet in the city's international airport that it claimed is the country's first airport drive-thru restaurant.

The outlet, opened by McDonald's India (West & South), is located just 100 meters from Terminal 2 of the city's international airport.

This will also be the first McDonald's outlet in the city operating 24x7, the company said in a statement.

The airport outlet spans over 3,000 sqft, a McCafe, a dine-in area, and a takeaway counter.

There is also a dedicated drive-thru lane and a customer ordering display board for customers to seamlessly order and enjoy their meals on-the-go.

It also has four self ordering kiosks to help customers save time.

With this addition, McDonald's now has three joints in T2.

Saurabh Kalra, the managing director of McDonald's India (W&S), said, the drive-thru outlet that combines convenience, speed, and quality, aims to make customers' journeys more enjoyable and stress-free.

He also said they are looking at expanding their presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and also into more western and southern markets.

Kalra said going forward, McDonald's 35-40 per cent of new stores will be drive-thrus across major city suburbs and national highways over the next four-five years.

Of the 361 restaurants across 58 cities it operates as of June 2023, as much as 69 are drive-thrus.

McDonald's India (West & South) is owned by Westlife Foodworld, formerly known as Westlife Development, and has been operated by its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants since its inception in 1996.

Its licence covers Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
McDonald's India airport drive-thru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp