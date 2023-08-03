Home Business

Vast presence makes Adanis indispensable for firms: Report

The control over parts of the country’s transport links, coal production and private electricity supply has proved a trump card for the Adani Group, noted the report.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group, Adani, Gautam Adani, Adani Hindenburg

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The leadership position acquired by Adani Group in different sectors has made the ports-to-power conglomerate an important player in India’s growth story, said a recent report by Bloomberg. Adani Group’s large size means that any major upheaval to its infrastructure has the potential to ripple through the Indian economy, it said. The vast infrastructure network created by Adani Group across India has made the group indispensable for both local businesses and foreign firms like Apple and Amazon, noted the report.

Adani Group has captured the highest market share within the private sector in most of the sectors in which it operates, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. Adani Group firms handle about 43% of shipping containers, a third of all coal transported, about 22% of private thermal power capacity, about 22% of private thermal power capacity, the largest number of solar and wind plants, and 51% of the country’s private electricity transmission.

The airports operated by the group’s firm help move nearly 75 million people annually. The control over parts of the country’s transport links, coal production and private electricity supply has proved a trump card for the Adani Group, noted the report. Components for Apple products could make their way through Adani ports. Amazon packages might pass through Adani transportation systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp