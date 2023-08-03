Vast presence makes Adanis indispensable for firms: Report

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The leadership position acquired by Adani Group in different sectors has made the ports-to-power conglomerate an important player in India’s growth story, said a recent report by Bloomberg. Adani Group’s large size means that any major upheaval to its infrastructure has the potential to ripple through the Indian economy, it said. The vast infrastructure network created by Adani Group across India has made the group indispensable for both local businesses and foreign firms like Apple and Amazon, noted the report.

Adani Group has captured the highest market share within the private sector in most of the sectors in which it operates, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. Adani Group firms handle about 43% of shipping containers, a third of all coal transported, about 22% of private thermal power capacity, about 22% of private thermal power capacity, the largest number of solar and wind plants, and 51% of the country’s private electricity transmission.

The airports operated by the group’s firm help move nearly 75 million people annually. The control over parts of the country’s transport links, coal production and private electricity supply has proved a trump card for the Adani Group, noted the report. Components for Apple products could make their way through Adani ports. Amazon packages might pass through Adani transportation systems.

