Home Business

Recognised start-ups have created over 10.34 lakh direct jobs: Piyush Goyal

The government has established FFS with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to meet the funding needs of start-ups.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

startup funding, startup

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 98,000 recognised start-ups in the country have created more than 10.34 lakh direct jobs as on April 30, 2023. In a reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said there has not been a slowdown in the growth of start-ups in the country, and that the government has been implementing various initiatives under the Startup India initiative launched on January 16, 2016.

The number of recognised start-ups has increased from 428 in 2016 to 98,119 in 2023 as of April 30, 2023. The CAGR of the number of recognised start-ups during the period between 2016 and 2022 is 142%, highlighting the continued robust growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem, he said.

Under the Startup India initiative, flagship schemes like Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) support start-ups at various stages of their business cycle to enable them to graduate to a level where they are able to raise funds from angel investors or venture capitalists or seek loans from commercial banks or financial institutions.

India has added over 1,000 start-ups in the last 12 months.“These start-ups play a pivotal role in job creation, not only through direct employment within their organisations but also by catalysing job growth in related sectors like e-commerce, fintech, edtech, healthtech, and more. Start-ups contribute to the emergence of gig economy jobs,” Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO at CIEL HR Services.

The government has established FFS with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to meet the funding needs of start-ups. Goyal told Lok Sabha that the government implements annual exercises and programs including States’ Start-up Ranking, National Startup Awards and Innovation Week which play an important role in the holistic development of the start-up ecosystem. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
start-ups Startup India initiative FFS SISFS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp