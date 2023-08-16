Home Business

5G rollout fastest in India; all set for 6G: Prime Minister

 India’s 5G rollout is the fastest in the world, and it has reached more than 700 districts in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday. 

Published: 16th August 2023

PM-Modi-IndependenceDay

Prime Minister Naraendra Modi speaks during his address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

In his address, the Prime Minister also mentioned that India is already preparing for 6G.

“We rolled out 5G. My country is the fastest in the world to roll out 5G. We have reached more than 700 districts. And now we are already preparing for 6G also,” he said.

India has launched 5G services in October 2022, since then it has rapidly rolled out 5G service.  As per government data, 500 BTSs (3G/4G) have been installed a day since 2014, while 5G sites have been installed at a rate of about 1,000 sites a day.

The government opines India followed the world in 4G, marched with the world in 5G and now aims to lead the world in 6G.

Recently, the country launched ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ document and constituted a taskforce called Bharat 6G Alliance.

Highlighting the transformation in India’s digital landscape, the Prime Minister said rapid strides have been made in extending Internet connectivity to the remotest corners of the country. Internet access is now reaching every village, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach every citizen.

He highlighted the days when Internet data tariff were prohibitively expensive before 2014 and contrasted it with the present situation, where India now boasts the world’s most affordable internet data rates. 

