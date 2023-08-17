Home Business

CIL capex rises 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in April-July

Its capex utilisation during the referred period was nearly 100% of the progressive target of Rs 4,754 Crores and 28.3% of annual target of Rs 16,600 crore of FY24.

Published: 17th August 2023

Coal India

Coal India Limited. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday said its capital expenditure grew 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,700 crore in April to July period of fiscal 2024 on account of continuous investment in evacuation infrastructure, land, and mining machinery. 

“At a time when the Centre has been directing the CPSEs to scale up their capital expenditure for economic revival, CIL in a span of three years has stepped up its capex by threefold or 197%” said a senior official of CIL.

