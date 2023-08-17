CIL capex rises 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in April-July

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday said its capital expenditure grew 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,700 crore in April to July period of fiscal 2024 on account of continuous investment in evacuation infrastructure, land, and mining machinery.

Its capex utilisation during the referred period was nearly 100% of the progressive target of Rs 4,754 Crores and 28.3% of annual target of Rs 16,600 crore of FY24.

“At a time when the Centre has been directing the CPSEs to scale up their capital expenditure for economic revival, CIL in a span of three years has stepped up its capex by threefold or 197%” said a senior official of CIL.

