Home Business

Suzlon share rallies on fall in debt, better order book 

Shares of Suzlon Energy were stuck in the upper circuit of 5% for third consecutive session on Wednesday. 

Published: 31st August 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Suzlon power, Windmill

Suzlon Power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Shares of Suzlon Energy were stuck in the upper circuit of 5% for third consecutive session on Wednesday. At Rs 25.85 apiece on the NSE, the stock has gained 36% in a month and 206% in 6 months as fresh orders amid government push for wind energy and reduction in net debt has made the renewable energy firm a top pick among investors.  

The share rises even as the company recently announced downsising a project in Gujarat. Reliance Industries (RIL’s) entry into wind energy business didn’t pose a threat to the rally. Analysts at JM Financial said Suzlon, with leading market share (33%), higher depth of manufacturing (4.5GW), most credible operations & maintenance services (35%+ EBITDA) and technology superiority (3MW sets under testing) is best placed to grow its order book (1.5GW/2GW as of Jun’23/Mar’26).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suzlon Energy NSE RIL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp