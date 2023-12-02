Home Business

Bharti Telecom increases its stake in Airtel

Now, Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises and Singapore Telecommunications (commonly known as Singtel) own 50.56% and 49.44%, respectively, in Bharti Telecom.  

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

Sunil Mittal (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Telecom Ltd (BTL), the one of the largest promoters of Bharti Airtel, increased its stake in the company by 1.35% through a Rs 8,301.73-crore block deal. With this, the stake of the company is increased to 39.59% in Bharti Airtel, the country’s second-largest telecom service provider. 

“Bharti Telecom has acquired 1.35% shares of Bharti Airtel from Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL) through block deal mechanism on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for an aggregate amount of `8,301.73 crore,” said the company in an exchange filing. 

Now, Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises and Singapore Telecommunications (commonly known as Singtel) own 50.56% and 49.44%, respectively, in Bharti Telecom.  Bharti Airtel from Indian Continent Investment Limited’s stake in Airtel has declined to 4.56% from 5.93% in the quarter ending September 2023. Airtel shares closed slightly lowe at Rs 1,012 on Friday. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel Bharti Telecom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp