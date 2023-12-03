Home Business

Captive coal mines output grows 37% in November

The average daily coal dispatch in November 2023 reached an all-time high, reaching at 4.3 lakh tonnes per day.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal production from captive coal mines in November 2023 recorded a 37% growth to 11.94 million tonnes (MT), according to the coal ministry.

Dispatch from both captive and commercial coal mines during the same period surged to 12.92 MT, marking a 55% growth from the 8.36 MT dispatched in the corresponding month of the previous year. The average daily coal dispatch in November 2023 reached an all-time high, reaching at 4.3 lakh tonnes per day.

“The surge in coal production and dispatch underscores the positive trajectory in the nation’s coal sector, reflecting a concerted effort toward meeting the energy demands of a rapidly growing economy,” said the ministry in a statement.

The surge in production and dispatch from these blocks has been sustained throughout the period from April to November 2023.

