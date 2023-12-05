Home Business

Akums Drugs and Pharma acquires new facility in Baddi

Akums has a network of manufacturing facilities which create pharmaceutical formulations of numerous dosage forms in various therapeutic segments and is also planning to launch its IPO shortly

Published: 05th December 2023 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Akums"), a contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company in India, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a new formulation facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. This facility, the 12th under Akums and the second in Baddi, will enhance the company's tablet manufacturing capacity, as per the release. 

The newly acquired facility, spread across approximately 6 acres, is currently being upgraded and is likely to be operational in 2024.  

"Once operational, the Baddi facility will play a significant role in augmenting our manufacturing capabilities, allowing us to efficiently address the needs of our clients," said Sanjeev Jain, Joint Managing Director, Akums. 

Akums has a network of manufacturing facilities which create pharmaceutical formulations of numerous dosage forms in various therapeutic segments. The company is also planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next year. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp