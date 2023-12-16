Samsung smartphone security alert 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cyber security agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a vulnerability alert for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users with Android version 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported with these models, which could allow an attackers to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information and execute arbitrary code, a vulnerability note from CERT-In said.

“Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may allow an attacker to trigger heap overflow and stack-based buffer overflow, access device SIM, PIN, send broadcast with elevated privilege, read sandbox data of AR Emoji, bypass Knox Guard lock via changing system time, access arbitrary files, gain access to sensitive information, execute arbitrary code and compromise the targeted system,” the cyber security agency noted.

Samsung smartphone users have been urged to update their operating system. Samsung Mobile in a security update has said that it is releasing a maintenance release for major flagship models as part of the monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process. This SMR includes patches from Google and Samsung.

