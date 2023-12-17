Home Business

Trade deal with EU on alcoholic beverages cannot be different from UK: CIABC

Director General of CIABC Vinod Giri in a statement has said that the trade deal with the EU on alcoholic beverages should be no different from the UK, negotiations for which are currently underway.

Published: 17th December 2023 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Alcohol, Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Confederation of India Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), a representative body of leading Indian alcohol beverage companies, has demanded that the European Union remove the non-tariff barriers that prevent the vast majority of Indian products from being sold in the EU.

Director General of CIABC Vinod Giri in a statement has said that the trade deal with the EU on alcoholic beverages should be no different from the UK, negotiations for which are currently underway.

Giri said that the EU condition of long maturation for a product to qualify as whisky in the EU works as a non-tariff barrier for Indian whiskies.

“It has been highlighted several times, along with scientific substantiations, that such long maturation is not applicable under warm Indian climate. We believe that it is effectively a non-tariff barrier since long maturation increases the cost of Indian products by 30-40% as spirit evaporates 10-15% every year under Indian climate (compared 1-2% in Europe) and the cost of capital deployed during maturation (8-10% per annum in India compared to 2-3% for Europe). We firmly believe that if the EU does not repeal the law on the maturation, any trade agreement will be one-sided favoring only the EU, and will do nothing for the Indian industry,” he added.

He says CIABC firmly believes that India should offer the EU the same deal which is eventually agreed with the UK on spirits, and what has been agreed with Australia on wines.

“India should not offer any concessions if the EU does not open up its market for Indian products by repealing rules pertaining to maturation,” Giri added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIABC Trade deal Alcoholic Beverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp