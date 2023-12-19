Home Business

Vedanta declares dividend ahead of debt repayment

The London-headquartered company is likely to receive dividend payout of little over Rs 2,600 crore.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta. (File photo | AP)

Vedanta. (File photo | AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid debt obligations, Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd on Monday declared its second interim dividend of FY23-24 worth Rs 11 per share. The record date for the payment of dividends is December 27, 2023, and the amount spent on this exercise stands at Rs 4,089 crore.

As Vedanta’s parent company Vedanta Resources (VRL) holds a 63.71% stake in the listed firm, VRL will be the biggest beneficiary of this payout. 

The London-headquartered company is likely to receive dividend payout of little over Rs 2,600 crore. The mining giants’ decision to announce a second dividend comes at a time when the street, financial institutions, and credit rating agencies are watching the company’s debt repayment deadline.

The highly leveraged company has to repay as much as much as $1 billion in January 2024.

Anirudh Garg, Partner and fund manager at INVAsset, said this timely dividend decision precedes a $1 billion debt repayment due in January 2024.

“Beyond dividends, Vedanta excels in debt reduction, having prepaid all debts until March 2023 and achieved half of its $4 billion three-year debt reduction target within the first year. This debt management, including a substantial $2 billion deleveraging in the past year, underscores their dedication to financial health,” added Garg.

Earlier this year, Vedanta had approved its first dividend of Rs 18.5 per share, amounting to a payout of Rs 6,877 crore. In FY2023, the company gave five dividends.

The fresh dividend announcement comes days after subsidiary firm  Hindustan Zinc declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share.  This is the fourth in the calendar year 2023 Hindustan Zinc started trading ex-dividend.

Besides the dividend route, Vedanta’s parent company (VRL) had last week announced signing a refinancing facility worth $1.25 billion along with a new credit facility.

While the company didn’t announce the names of lenders, it said the fundraising will create “a long-term sustainable capital structure for the company.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Ltd interim dividend

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp