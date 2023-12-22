India expected to see 1 crore EV sales annually by 2030, create 5 crore jobs: Gadkari

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is likely to see 1 crore Electric Vehicle (EV) sales a year and the segment is expected to generate about 5 crore jobs by 2030, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing the 19th EV EXPO 2023, Gadkari, "As per the Vahan database, 34. 54 lakh EVs are already registered in India."

The Union Road Transport and Highways minister asserted that India has the potential to become number 1 EV maker in the world and the government is committed to making India a self-reliant country in clean energy production and mass application.

Gadkari said the government has also permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into hybrid and fully EVs.

The regulations have been finalised and technology demonstrations done successfully, he added.

He said the government intends to shift public transport and logistics to EVs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India is likely to see 1 crore Electric Vehicle (EV) sales a year and the segment is expected to generate about 5 crore jobs by 2030, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. Addressing the 19th EV EXPO 2023, Gadkari, "As per the Vahan database, 34. 54 lakh EVs are already registered in India." The Union Road Transport and Highways minister asserted that India has the potential to become number 1 EV maker in the world and the government is committed to making India a self-reliant country in clean energy production and mass application.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gadkari said the government has also permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into hybrid and fully EVs. The regulations have been finalised and technology demonstrations done successfully, he added. He said the government intends to shift public transport and logistics to EVs. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp