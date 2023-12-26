Adani Green signs 1,799 MW PPA with SECI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, has announced the execution of power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.

With the signing of this PPA, AGEL has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by SECI in June 2020. Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) is a Central PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) set up in 2011

In a press statement issued on Monday, Adani Green says that it has progressed on the commitments of the SECI manufacturing-linked solar PV tender, including setting up 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing facilities.

“AGEL has already commissioned a solar PV cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2 GW per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy Ltd (MSEL). The plant is located at Mundra, Gujarat. AGEL holds 26% shares of MSEL through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd,” the company said in the statement.

SECI is one of the nodal agencies for implementation of a number of schemes of MNRE. SECI has ventured into solar project development on turnkey basis for several PSUs/Government departments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, has announced the execution of power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 1,799 MW of solar power. With the signing of this PPA, AGEL has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by SECI in June 2020. Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) is a Central PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) set up in 2011 In a press statement issued on Monday, Adani Green says that it has progressed on the commitments of the SECI manufacturing-linked solar PV tender, including setting up 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing facilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “AGEL has already commissioned a solar PV cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2 GW per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy Ltd (MSEL). The plant is located at Mundra, Gujarat. AGEL holds 26% shares of MSEL through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd,” the company said in the statement. SECI is one of the nodal agencies for implementation of a number of schemes of MNRE. SECI has ventured into solar project development on turnkey basis for several PSUs/Government departments. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp