Motisons IPO shines; Muthoot, Suraj issues flop

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a busy day for new stocks entering the domestic bourses, two IPOs whose issues were fully subscribed were listed at a discount while one doubled investors’ money as soon as it hit the exchanges.

Shares of Motisons Jewellers got listed at Rs 109 on the NSE, a premium of 98% over its issue price of Rs 55 apiece but Muthoot Microfin and Suraj Estate Developers stocks entered bourses at a discount of 5-6% each.

Motion shares closed at Rs 103.55 apiece, giving a return of 88.27% on the listing day. The strong listing was on the expected line given that the Rs 151-crore IPO was subscribed by a whopping 159.61 times last week.

Run by the Jaipur-based Chhabra family, Motions has seen robust revenue and profit growth in the past few years. However, there is some risk associated with the stock given the names of promoters, Sanjay Chhabra and Sandeep Chhabra, have appeared in investigations related to betting in IPL cricket matches.

Suman Banerjee, CIO, of Hedonova, a US-based hedge fund, said Motisons Jewellers, though launching at a 98% premium, seems to warrant caution given its challenges such as underperformance and dependence on third-party suppliers. Suraj Estate Developers’ shares opened at Rs 340 apiece on the NSE, a 5.55% decline from the issue price of Rs 360. The scrip fell further and closed its first day at Rs 334.50. Shares of Muthoot Pappachan Group-backed Muthoot Microfin (MML) debuted at Rs 275.30 on the NSE, 5.40% lower than the offer price of Rs 291. The stock fell further to close at Rs 266.15

The tepid listing of these two firms came despite their respective IPOs receiving a decent response amid the ongoing bull run in the market. The Rs 400 crore IPO of Suraj Estate was subscribed 16.57 times while the Rs 960 crore IPO of MML was booked 11.52 times at close. Banerjee said Suraj Estate presents a viable hold opportunity for medium to long-term investors, backed by steady growth and its niche in regulation 33(7) of DCPR while MML appears to be a solid choice for longer-term investments, with its focused approach on rural microfinance, efficient management of NPAs, and fair valuation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: On a busy day for new stocks entering the domestic bourses, two IPOs whose issues were fully subscribed were listed at a discount while one doubled investors’ money as soon as it hit the exchanges. Shares of Motisons Jewellers got listed at Rs 109 on the NSE, a premium of 98% over its issue price of Rs 55 apiece but Muthoot Microfin and Suraj Estate Developers stocks entered bourses at a discount of 5-6% each. Motion shares closed at Rs 103.55 apiece, giving a return of 88.27% on the listing day. The strong listing was on the expected line given that the Rs 151-crore IPO was subscribed by a whopping 159.61 times last week.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Run by the Jaipur-based Chhabra family, Motions has seen robust revenue and profit growth in the past few years. However, there is some risk associated with the stock given the names of promoters, Sanjay Chhabra and Sandeep Chhabra, have appeared in investigations related to betting in IPL cricket matches. Suman Banerjee, CIO, of Hedonova, a US-based hedge fund, said Motisons Jewellers, though launching at a 98% premium, seems to warrant caution given its challenges such as underperformance and dependence on third-party suppliers. Suraj Estate Developers’ shares opened at Rs 340 apiece on the NSE, a 5.55% decline from the issue price of Rs 360. The scrip fell further and closed its first day at Rs 334.50. Shares of Muthoot Pappachan Group-backed Muthoot Microfin (MML) debuted at Rs 275.30 on the NSE, 5.40% lower than the offer price of Rs 291. The stock fell further to close at Rs 266.15 The tepid listing of these two firms came despite their respective IPOs receiving a decent response amid the ongoing bull run in the market. The Rs 400 crore IPO of Suraj Estate was subscribed 16.57 times while the Rs 960 crore IPO of MML was booked 11.52 times at close. Banerjee said Suraj Estate presents a viable hold opportunity for medium to long-term investors, backed by steady growth and its niche in regulation 33(7) of DCPR while MML appears to be a solid choice for longer-term investments, with its focused approach on rural microfinance, efficient management of NPAs, and fair valuation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp