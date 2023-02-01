Home Business

Capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways: FM

A significant allocation is likely to be made to replace old tracks as the railways plan to speed up trains and launch Vande Bharat Express in more destinations.

Published: 01st February 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

IndianRailways-Train

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Wednesday made the capital outlay for the railways to the highest-ever Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24 to carry on various projects and other infrastructure-related works.

Announcing this as part of the Union Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the outlay is 9 times the amount provided in 2013-2014 to railways. She further said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for coal, fertilizer and food grain sectors have been identified.

“The projects will be taken up on a priority basis with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources”, the FM said.

Budget LIVE

With increased passenger expectations, the railways is planning to refurbish more than 1,000 coaches of premier trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Humsafar and Tejas. The interiors of these coaches will be improved with a modern look and for enhanced passenger comfort.

A significant allocation is likely to be made to replace old tracks as the railways plan to speed up trains and launch Vande Bharat Express in more destinations.

Aimed at attracting tourists, the railways is proposing to manufacture 100 more Vistadome coaches. In the budget, the government proposed to manufacture 35 hydrogen fuel-based trains, 4,500 newly designed automobile carrier coaches with side entry, 5,000 LHB coaches and 58,000 wagons.

The railways was allocated Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2022-23, of which Rs 1.37 lakh crore was earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,267 lakh crore for revenue expenditure.

(with agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Railways capital outlay Budget 2023
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp