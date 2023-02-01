Home Business

OMCs to get Rs 30000 crore capital support

OMCs witnessed losses due to under-recoveries in petrol, diesel and LPG on account of record-high crude oil prices largely due to geopolitical tensions and the freezing of retail prices of auto fuels.

Published: 01st February 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) are set to get Rs. 30,000 crore capital from the government to make up their losses. According to the budget documents 2022-23, the government allocated Rs 30,000 crore as capital support to oil companies. For Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG consumers (DBTL), the budget provides Rs 180 crore.

The three state-owned oil companies ~ Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have reported a combined net loss of Rs 21,201 crore during April-September.

The loss would have been higher if the government had not paid Rs 22,000 LPG subsidy to the companies.

BUDGET 2023 LIVE: FM announces big tax sops, highest-ever capital outlay

OMCs witnessed losses due to under-recoveries in petrol, diesel and LPG on account of record-high crude oil prices largely due to geopolitical tensions and the freezing of retail prices of auto fuels. However, this quarter these companies are expected to post profits.

“Prices of petrol and diesel have not been increased by PSU OMCs since April 6, 2022, despite record high international prices. As a result, against the combined PBT of Rs 28,360 crore in H1 FY22, the three OMCs-IOCL, BPCL and HPCL-have booked a combined loss of Rs 27,276 crore in H1 FY23,” said petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha in the winter session of 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oil marketing companies Budget 2023
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp