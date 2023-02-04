Home Business

Quad partners to secure cyberspace in Indo-Pacific

The group is committed in the near term to drive more secure software services and products by common Quad government security practices.

Published: 04th February 2023 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

data privacy , cyber security

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Quad partners are working towards a better secure cyberspace and foster an international digital economy that works for everyone, including regional partners in the Indo-Pacific. This was a part of the joint statement made by the Quad Senior Cyber Group that met in Delhi (January 30th and 31st).

"We reaffirm the Group’s commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient," the statement said.

Consistent with the Group’s Joint Principles and recalling the Quad Leaders Meeting on 24 May 2022, the group is committed in the near term to drive more secure software services and products by common Quad government security practices.

``We would like to establish common cyber security requirements for our nation’s critical infrastructure; conduct a Quad Cyber Challenge (a campaign to raise awareness among our populations and drive action to improve cyber security); collaborating on capacity-building activities and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific region under the Quad Cybersecurity Partnership,’’ they added.

Since September 2021, the Group studied existing policies and guidance and is working on identifying best security practices for software services and products and minimum critical infrastructure cyber security requirements. While implementation across the Quad members requires different strategies, all Quad countries can take significant steps to implement these requirements in our countries to drive more secure software and services.

Further, the Quad’s collective approach over the coming years will encourage regional partners to adopt best practices and strengthen the security of their products and preventive measures to guard against malicious cyber-attacks.

The Group discussed the importance of utilizing trusted vendors in telecommunications infrastructure as part of our shared commitment to promote safe, resilient networks and technologies, including through the exploration of open and interoperable network solutions which are occurring in each of and among our countries.

These efforts demonstrate the Quad’s commitment to building regional capacity and ensuring the delivery of an open and secure telecommunications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quad Cyber security
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp