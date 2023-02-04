Quad partners to secure cyberspace in Indo-Pacific

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Quad partners are working towards a better secure cyberspace and foster an international digital economy that works for everyone, including regional partners in the Indo-Pacific. This was a part of the joint statement made by the Quad Senior Cyber Group that met in Delhi (January 30th and 31st).

"We reaffirm the Group’s commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient," the statement said.

Consistent with the Group’s Joint Principles and recalling the Quad Leaders Meeting on 24 May 2022, the group is committed in the near term to drive more secure software services and products by common Quad government security practices.

``We would like to establish common cyber security requirements for our nation’s critical infrastructure; conduct a Quad Cyber Challenge (a campaign to raise awareness among our populations and drive action to improve cyber security); collaborating on capacity-building activities and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific region under the Quad Cybersecurity Partnership,’’ they added.

Since September 2021, the Group studied existing policies and guidance and is working on identifying best security practices for software services and products and minimum critical infrastructure cyber security requirements. While implementation across the Quad members requires different strategies, all Quad countries can take significant steps to implement these requirements in our countries to drive more secure software and services.

Further, the Quad’s collective approach over the coming years will encourage regional partners to adopt best practices and strengthen the security of their products and preventive measures to guard against malicious cyber-attacks.

The Group discussed the importance of utilizing trusted vendors in telecommunications infrastructure as part of our shared commitment to promote safe, resilient networks and technologies, including through the exploration of open and interoperable network solutions which are occurring in each of and among our countries.

These efforts demonstrate the Quad’s commitment to building regional capacity and ensuring the delivery of an open and secure telecommunications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific.

NEW DELHI: Quad partners are working towards a better secure cyberspace and foster an international digital economy that works for everyone, including regional partners in the Indo-Pacific. This was a part of the joint statement made by the Quad Senior Cyber Group that met in Delhi (January 30th and 31st). "We reaffirm the Group’s commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient," the statement said. Consistent with the Group’s Joint Principles and recalling the Quad Leaders Meeting on 24 May 2022, the group is committed in the near term to drive more secure software services and products by common Quad government security practices. ``We would like to establish common cyber security requirements for our nation’s critical infrastructure; conduct a Quad Cyber Challenge (a campaign to raise awareness among our populations and drive action to improve cyber security); collaborating on capacity-building activities and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific region under the Quad Cybersecurity Partnership,’’ they added. Since September 2021, the Group studied existing policies and guidance and is working on identifying best security practices for software services and products and minimum critical infrastructure cyber security requirements. While implementation across the Quad members requires different strategies, all Quad countries can take significant steps to implement these requirements in our countries to drive more secure software and services. Further, the Quad’s collective approach over the coming years will encourage regional partners to adopt best practices and strengthen the security of their products and preventive measures to guard against malicious cyber-attacks. The Group discussed the importance of utilizing trusted vendors in telecommunications infrastructure as part of our shared commitment to promote safe, resilient networks and technologies, including through the exploration of open and interoperable network solutions which are occurring in each of and among our countries. These efforts demonstrate the Quad’s commitment to building regional capacity and ensuring the delivery of an open and secure telecommunications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific.