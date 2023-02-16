Home Business

Susan Wojcicki steps down as CEO of YouTube; Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over

Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time “ focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Published: 16th February 2023

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA on Feb. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Susan Wojcicki is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform.

In a blog post Thursday, Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time “ focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Neal Mohan, currently YouTube’s chief product officer, will become the new CEO.

Wojcicki said Thursday that she would help with the CEO transition process, but that longer term, she would take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.

Wojcicki detailed how earlier in her career she joined Google, the owner of YouTube, when the search engine was being built by “a couple of Stanford graduate students,” Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

“I saw the potential of what they were building, which was incredibly exciting, and although the company had only a few users and no revenue, I decided to join the team,” she wrote. “It would be one of the best decisions of my life.”

Wojcicki went on to have various responsibilities, including managing marketing, co-creating Google Image Search, leading Google’s first Video and Book search, as well as early parts of AdSense’s creation, working on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, and serving as senior vice president of Ads. Google purchased YouTube in 2006.

Wojcicki said she’s worked with Mohan for nearly 15 years. He came over to Google during the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and later became senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. He became YouTube’s chief product officer in 2015.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” Wojcicki said.

