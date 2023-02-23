Home Business

Swiggy announces Dineout offerings for all users

This integration will enable millions of Swiggy users to choose from tens of thousands of dining-out options and avail discounts at over 18,000 plus restaurants across 24 cities.

Published: 23rd February 2023 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Swiggy

The logo of food delivery app Swiggy is seen on the phone. (Photo | File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Swiggy has announced the integration of Dineout offerings on the platform, making it available for all its users.

This integration will enable millions of Swiggy users to choose from tens of thousands of dining-out options and avail discounts at over 18,000 plus restaurants across 24 cities.

The service available across 24 cities include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa (North & South), Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

"With this integration, Dineout's offering will be more accessible than ever before and available to a larger Swiggy user base across the 24 cities. We are certain that our combined efforts will help create a seamless experience for all Swiggy users and significant savings on their dining-out expenses," Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder, Dineout, said in a statement.

Swiggy Dineout currently features fine dining, lounge bars, pubs, cafes, quick-service restaurants, and more.

Moreover, Swiggy One members will get the benefits of their all-encompassing membership now across Dineout, food delivery, Instamart (groceries), Genie (send packages) and more.

In September last year, Swiggy made it to the list of the world's 'Top 10' e-commerce-based food delivery companies.

According to the Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, Swiggy was placed in 9th place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swiggy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp