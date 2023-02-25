Home Business

Urban unemployment at 7.2% in Q3; labour force participation up 48.2% 

For the last four quarters, the unemployment rate in urban areas was on a steady decline. The urban unemployment rate in October-December quarter of 2021-22 was at 8.7%.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers; unemployment; urban poor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The urban unemployment rate for those aged 15 years and above was stagnant in October-December 2022 at 7.2% as compared with the previous quarter, the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) by the National Statistical office (NSO) showed. For the last four quarters, the unemployment rate in urban areas was on a steady decline. The urban unemployment rate in October-December quarter of 2021-22 was at 8.7%.

While the unemployment rate among male population declined marginally to 6.5% from 6.6% on a quarterly basis, it rose to 9.6% from 9.4% among women during the October-December quarter. Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate has been steadily increasing and in the October-December period, it stood at 48.2% as compared with 47.9% in the previous quarter.

A year ago, the labour force participation rate was 47.3%.Labour force participation rate is defined as the percentage of persons in the population who either are working or seeking or are available for work. One of the heartening developments is the steady growth in women’s participation in the labour force from 20.2% in October-December 2021 to 22.3% in the same quarter in 2022.

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), during September 2017 to December 2022, 6.18 crore new people subscribed to the employee provident fund (EPF) scheme. It is to be noted that in the month of December, EPFO added 14.93 lakh net members in the month of December 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
urban unemployment rate National Statistical office periodic labour force survey
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp