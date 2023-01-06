Home Business

Customers need not visit bank to update KYC, says RBI

If there is only a change in address, customers can furnish a revised/updated address through channels after which, the bank would undertake verification of the declared address within two months.

Published: 06th January 2023 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bank account holders are no longer required to visit their bank branches to update 'know your customer' (KYC) details provided they have already submitted valid documents and not changed their address, the RBI has said.

Instead, if there is no change in KYC information, they can submit a self-declaration through email-id, registered mobile number, ATMs, or any other digital channels.

Following up on Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das stating that banks should not insist on branch visits for KYC updation, the central bank on Thursday issued guidelines for the same.

"As per the present guidelines, if there is no change in KYC information, a self-declaration to that effect from the individual customer is sufficient to complete the re-KYC process.

"The banks have been advised to provide the facility of such self-declaration to the individual customers through various non-face-to-face channels such as registered email-id, registered mobile number, ATMs, digital channels (such as online banking/internet banking, mobile application), letter, etc., without need for a visit to a bank branch," it said.

If there is only a change in address, customers can furnish a revised/updated address through any of these channels after which, the bank would undertake verification of the declared address within two months.

The RBI said banks have been mandated to keep their records up-to-date and relevant by undertaking periodic reviews and updates to comply with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

A new KYC process is needed if KYC documents available in bank records do not conform to the present list of officially valid documents -- passport, driving licence, proof of the possession of an Aadhaar number, voter's identity card, NREGA job card and letter issued by the National Population Register.

It's also needed in cases where the validity of the KYC document submitted earlier may have expired.

In such cases, banks are required to provide an acknowledgement of the receipt of the KYC documents / self-declaration submitted by the customer, the RBI said.

"Fresh KYC process can be done by visiting a bank branch, or remotely through a Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) (wherever the same has been enabled by banks)," it said.

"Individual customers of banks are encouraged to get more information on the different options available to them from their bank for (a) completing re-KYC (such as submission of self-declaration through various non-face-to-face channels); or (b) completing fresh KYC by visiting a bank branch or remotely through V-CIP." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das RBI KYC know your customer NREGA
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp