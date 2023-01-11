AutoExpo 2023: Maruti Suzuki showcases 'Concept Electric SUV eVX'

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023.

The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025."

He added, "At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated by our business. One key measure is to reduce CO2 emissions. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs 100 billion in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”

Adding to this, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Along with our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, we remain highly optimistic and committed to the long-term growth story of India.”

“Our approach towards electric vehicles is holistic with scale and localization. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environmental friendliness and sustainability.”

Concept Electric SUV eVX specifications:

• Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm

• Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform

• Battery Capacity: 60kWh battery pack with safe battery technology

• Driving Range: up to 550km

Other Green Technology showcases by Maruti Suzuki at the Expo:

Maruti Suzuki has also displayed its range of sustainable product offerings like WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG* and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

The company has displayed an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift among others.

