Home Business

AutoExpo 2023: Maruti Suzuki showcases 'Concept Electric SUV eVX'

The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

Published: 11th January 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki MD, CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, Suzuki Motor Corp chief & Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki unveil concept car 'EVX' at the Auto Expo 2023. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Maruti Suzuki MD, CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, Suzuki Motor Corp chief & Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki unveil concept car 'EVX' at the Auto Expo 2023. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023.

 The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. 

The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025."

He added, "At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated by our business. One key measure is to reduce CO2 emissions. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs 100 billion in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”

Adding to this, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Along with our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, we remain highly optimistic and committed to the long-term growth story of India.”

“Our approach towards electric vehicles is holistic with scale and localization. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environmental friendliness and sustainability.”

Concept Electric SUV eVX specifications:

• Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm

• Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform

• Battery Capacity: 60kWh battery pack with safe battery technology

• Driving Range: up to 550km

Other Green Technology showcases by Maruti Suzuki at the Expo:

Maruti Suzuki has also displayed its range of sustainable product offerings like WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG* and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

The company has displayed an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Auto Expo 2023 Concept Electric SUV eVX Emotional Versatile Cruiser
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp