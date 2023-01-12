Asian, European markets mostly up ahead of US inflation data

By AFP

HONG KONG: Stock markets mostly rose Thursday but profit-taking tempered optimism ahead of data that is expected to show another softening of US inflation, giving the Federal Reserve room to slow its interest rate hikes.

Wall Street's three main indexes provided a strong lead, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soaring more than one percent each thanks to a rush back into beaten-down tech firms.

With optimism over China's reopening already fuelling a rally across Asia, signs that the Fed's long-running monetary tightening campaign is finally paying off have provided investors with more reason to be happy.

The consumer price index (CPI) reading on Thursday is the key event for investors this week, though analysts warned that an above-forecast reading would deal a hefty blow to confidence on trading floors.

"An in-line or softer-than-expected CPI will likely result in a rally, whereas a hotter number could easily tip over the applecart," said Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.

"Good news for the economy can become good news for markets."

Asian traders started the day on a strong note but selling pared the gains as the day wore on owing to profit-taking.

Hong Kong enjoyed another positive day, while there were also gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Bangkok, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta

Tokyo was flat, and Singapore, Taipei and Mumbai dipped.

London, Paris and Frankfurt joined the rally at the open.

Fed pivot coming?

Gains were also helped by comments from Fed official Susan Collins backing a quarter-point rate hike at the bank's next policy decision on February 1.

Collins, who is head of the Boston Fed, told The New York Times that slowing the pace of increases would give policymakers a chance to see how their efforts to rein in decades-high inflation were working.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "In a way it's not hard to understand why the markets believe a pivot might be coming given how headline CPI has consistently fallen back from the peaks of 9.1 percent seen in June.

"In November we came in at 7.1 percent which was well below expectations of 7.3 percent and a sharp fall from October's 7.7 percent, offering a boost to those who think that the Federal Reserve may not have to go as hard, or as far on rate hikes this year."

Investors are also keeping tabs on developments in China as it emerges from years of strict zero-Covid containment measures.

While the long-term outlook remains positive, soaring infections across the country are leading to worries about the effect on economic activity.

However, SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said: "Recent surveys suggest that the first wave has already peaked in China. And though spot economics remain poor, the market has discounted the near-term headwinds as hope springs eternal once the winter Covid waves pass."

Building expectations for Chinese demand and a healthy 2023 continue to put upward pressure on oil prices, which jumped around three percent Wednesday, with traders ignoring data showing a massive pick-up in US inventories.

"Energy traders should get used to seeing oil prices head higher," said OANDA's Edward Moya. "Oil demand is coming back and expectations are high that China's demand is about to skyrocket."

Several crude experts have tipped the commodity to top $100 a barrel this year, with top hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand warning last week that it could pass $140.

