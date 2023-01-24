Home Business

Honda two-wheelers to launch first electric vehicle in March 2024

The first model next year would come with a fixed battery, while the second one would come with a swappable battery system.

Published: 24th January 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Honda

HMSI on Monday launched a new version of its Activa scooter which conforms to the upcoming stricter emission norms.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Top two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch its first electric scooter in March 2024. “We are looking to launch the first electric model in March 2024...it is being developed on a completely new platform and is based on the requirements of Indian market,” said Atsushi Ogata, managing director, President and CEO of HMSI on Monday.  

Ogata also said it is lining up multiple products in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The first model next year would come with a fixed battery, while the second one would come with a swappable battery system. Ogata said the company is considering utilising HMSI’s existing sales infrastructure of more than 6,000 outlets to set up charging infrastructure for its EV range and later depending on the market situation would take a call on expanding it further. 

When asked about the launch timelines for the EV product range, he said, “It will not be far away from the launch of the first model. So in a very short period, we will launch new products.” The Japanese automaker is late on launching an EV as rival two-wheeler firms such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor already have battery-powered scooters in their line-up. 

HMSI on Monday launched a new version of its Activa scooter which conforms to the upcoming stricter emission norms, with price starting at Rs 74,536 (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honda Scooter India EV
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp