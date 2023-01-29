Home Business

India plans to increase exploration acreage to 0.5 mn sq. km by 2025

He said the government has been successful in reducing the ‘No Go’ area by 99%, thereby making available additional about 1 million Sq.km of India’s exclusive economic zone for exploration.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is planning to increase its exploration acreage to 0.5 million sq. km by 2025 and 1.0 million sq. km by 2030, said petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.Puri, speaking at an ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) ceremony held on Sagar Samrat, said India’s energy demand is likely to grow at about 3% per annum by 2040, as against the global rate of 1%. Further, 25% of the global energy growth between 2020 and 2040 is going to come from India due to its fast-growing economy, he said.

He asked to cut down on oil import, in which government spent nearly $120 billion in FY 2021-22. “India’s Amrit Kaal can’t be realised without achieving energy independence by 2047. Under this mandate, the government has taken multiple steps to ensure that our future generations enjoy energy security,” the minister added

He said the government has been successful in reducing the ‘No Go’ area by 99%, thereby making available additional about 1 million Sq.km of India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for exploration. “Several MNCs like Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Total Energies are showing interest to invest in Indian E&P segment and some are in talks with ONGC for firming up mutually beneficial partnerships,” he further added.

During the event, Puri rededicated ONGC’s iconic drilling rig Sagar Samrat, as a mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) at the ceremony. Commissioned in 1973, Sagar Samrat was built at Mitsubishi yard in Japan and set sail from Hiroshima on April 3, 1973. It drilled ONGC’s first offshore well in 1974 in Mumbai Offshore region of Arabian Sea, then called the Bombay High.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONGC economy India exclusive economic zone
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp