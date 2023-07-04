Home Business

Suzlon shares double in less than two months

Suzlon share price on Monday hit a fresh 52-week and five-year high of Rs 16.80 apiece after touching its upper circuit of 10%.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   After trading around Rs 8-9 apiece level in May this year, share prices of renewable energy major Suzlon have doubled to Rs 16.80 apiece in a span of 7 weeks.  As per market experts, a favourable wind energy policy, a fall in the company’s net debt and the winning of new contracts are pushing Suzlon shares, which for years have remained a penny stock. 

Suzlon share price on Monday hit a fresh 52-week and five-year high of Rs 16.80 apiece after touching its upper circuit of 10%. “Favourable amendment to wind energy policy, plans to auction 10 GW of wind power, recognition of optimal mix of wind and solar, drastic fall in net debt to EBITDA and high market share in India are some points in favour of Suzlon at this point in time,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

He added, “At the same time, execution delays, lack of evacuation infra, policy changes, increased competition and deteriorating health of discoms remain key risks. Large equity base could restrict upside beyond a point.“

ICICI Securities has a BUY call and a target price of Rs 22 per share (assigning a multiple of 24x FY25E EPS).” “India has launched a series of policy initiatives: 1) single-stage closed bidding (vs reverse e-auction), 2) 10GW of wind auction per annum, and 3) wind-specific RPOs etc. These policies are likely to generate tailwinds for the industry and, we believe, Suzlon Energy (Suzlon) is best suited to reap benefits of the same,” said analysts at ICICI securities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suzlon Shares
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp