Home Business

‘RBI decision on Rs 2000 notes not demonetisation’: Delhi High Court

The RBI, therefore, has not exceeded the powers conferred on it under the RBI Act or has not violated the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the order said.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

2000 rupee

A 2000 rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. (File | Reuters)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Delhi High Court on Monday said till the time Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be a legal tender, the RBI’s direction to banks not to issue Rs 2000 banknotes from its currency chests or request to the public for depositing them without any restriction is not a ‘decision of demonetisation.’

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) direction doesn’t mean that Rs 2000 currency notes will be demonetised from September 23 this year while rejecting a plea challenging the apex bank’s decision.

“The fact that the permission to exchange Rs 2000 notes is available only till 23.09.2023 doesn’t mean RBI has issued a direction that from 23.09.2023 Rs 2000 banknotes will be demonetised. The RBI, therefore, has not exceeded the powers conferred on it under the RBI Act or has not violated the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the order said.

The bench said the central bank has not taken any decision on the discontinuance of Rs 2000 notes and it was well within its power to issue the notification, which is only a part of the currency management system.

“.. It is not a decision to demonetise Rs 2000 banknotes and this circular is only a direction to the banks to desist from issuing Rs 2000 notes to their customers and to ensure that no withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes is allowed from the banks holding currency chests,” the high court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Rs 2000 banknotes Demonetisation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp