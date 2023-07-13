Home Business

How India's largest construction company helped ISRO put together Chandrayaan-3

Larsen & Toubro has manufactured several key components for Chandrayaan-3

Published: 13th July 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-3 will blast off from Sriharikota on Friday with critical components from Larsen & Toubro

By Online Desk

It is not just workers at Indian Space Research Organization who will be waiting with baited breath on Friday afternoon when India's third mission to the moon - Chandrayaan-3 takes off. Also on tenterhooks will be workers at Larsen & Toubro's factories at Powai in Mumbai, and Coimbatore.

India's largest construction company has built key components of Chandrayaan-3. The launch vehicle's critical booster segments – the head-end segment, the middle segment and the nozzle bucket flange -- were manufactured at L&T's factories in Powai.

Similarly, L&T's  hi-tech aerospace manufacturing plant at Coimbatore provided components such as ground and flight umbilical plates.

L&T, which is usually involved in the construction of factories, roads and other civilian infrastructure, expects more opportunities to come up in the space industry.  The Modi government took a decision to open up the Indian space industry to private sector players three years ago.

“We will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in space programmes of the future,” said AT Ramchandani, head of L&T’s defence division.

Besides Chandrayaan-3, L&T has also been involved in the production of other ISRO missions such as Chandrayaan-1 and 2, Gaganyaan and Mangalyaan.

L&T said it has played a role in helping ISRO put together its launch vehicles in the past.

For example, it made a radar system, called Precision Monopulse Tracking Radar (PMTR), which has been installed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota and has been used for the tracking of various rockets sent by ISRO. L&T also constructed a deep space networking antenna at Byalalu near Bangalore.

The Chandrayaan-3, aimed at furthering India’s understanding of the lunar ecosystem, will be launched from Sriharikota on July 14 at 2:35 pm.

The mission will be powered by ISRO’s LVM3 launcher, which will carry a lander and a rover, and will be powered by S-200 solid propellant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Chandrayaan Chandrayaan-3 Larsen & Tourbro
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp