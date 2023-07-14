Home Business

HCLTech to acquire German automotive services company ASAP for Rs 2,300 crore

ASAP serves the top auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers in Europe.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

HCL Logo (Photo | hcltech.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tech company HCLTech to acquire ASAP Group, an automotive engineering services provider, for about Rs 2,300 crore. Headquartered in Ingolstadt, Germany, ASAP Group was founded in 2010 and has over 1,550 employees. ASAP’s turnover for the year ending December 31, 2022, stood at 154.3 million Euro.

In a BSE filing, HCLTech said it sees high potential in areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility and connectivity. ASAP’s services portfolio comprises Electrics/Electronics, Software Development, Consulting Services, TestingValidation, and Vehicle Development.

ASAP serves the top auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers in Europe. The acquisition will boost the company’s global leadership in engineering services by strengthening its advanced technology capabilities in the fast-growing automotive engineering services segment in Europe and other key global markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCLTech acquisition ASAP Group
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp