Home Business

Wipro net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 cr, misses estimates 

The company’s revenue for the June quarter stood at Rs 22,831 crore, a 6% increase compared to Rs 21,528.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro Logo

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro on Thursday reported a 11.9% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending June 30,2023, at Rs 2,870 crore. It missed analysts' estimates as they expected over Rs 2,970 crore net profit for the first quarter. However, sequentially, Wipro’s Q1 net profit was down 6.6%.

The company’s revenue for the June quarter stood at Rs 22,831 crore, a 6% increase compared to Rs 21,528.6 crore in the year-ago period. In a post-earnings press conference, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte spoke about an uncertain demand environment. “We are in a time of uncertainty, therefore, companies are not necessarily very forward-looking in terms of how much they are going to spend in the next 1-6 months from now,” he said.

The company is seeing a slowdown in terms of discretionary spending in sectors like BFSI, technology and communications. Wipro’s total booking for the quarter stood at $3.7 billion and large deal bookings were at $1.2 billion, up by 9% YoY. The large deal bookings growth was highest in the last eight quarters.

Its operating margin was at 16%, up 112 bps y-o-y. Jatin Dalal, CFO, Wipro, said, “Our ongoing focus on operational improvement has ensured that margin remains steady even in a softening revenue environment. We generated strong operating cash flows at 130% of our net income for the quarter.” He also said that the company completed its largest buyback and there is a lot of flexibility on the balance sheet even after buyback.

This time, the company did not give an outlook on hiring. Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) said hiring will depend on the macroeconomic environment and hiring will happen in critical areas such as AI. “We will calibrate hiring according to requirements,” he said. The company said its variable payout stands at 80%. Wipro’s attrition stood at 17.3% on a last-12-month basis, down from 19.4% in the previous quarter. 

Wipro to look for acquisitions in Gen AI space
BENGALURU: Wipro, which announced $1 billion investments in AI, said it is also focusing on strategic acquisitions in the Generative AI space. When asked about Wipro’s inorganic growth strategy, CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte told this newspaper, “We are constantly focusing on long-term investments and priorities. Our primary objective is to make sure that our clients will be able to rely on us for their transformation. GenAI is key for them. Whenever we identify a company that would complement or enhance our capabilities, we will consider acquisitions.”The company has started training all its employees in AI starting this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro net profit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp