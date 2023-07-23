Home Business

ICICI Bank's net profit up 40 per cent at Rs 9,648 crore

Growth driven by higher interest income and loan growth; NII rises 38% to Rs 18,227 crore

Published: 23rd July 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

ICICI

ICICI Bank. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Beating the analyst’s expectations, ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private lender, on Saturday reported a 40% rise in net profit to Rs 9,648 crore in the quarter that ended June this year, driven by higher interest income and loan growth.

The bank had posted Rs 6,905 crore net profit in the same quarter the previous year.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 38% to Rs 18,227 crore during the first quarter from Rs 13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 4.78% from 4.01 per cent a year earlier, but was lower than 4.9% reported in the January-March quarter.

The bank expects margins to moderate in coming quarters.

“We do expect the repricing of deposits to continue over the next couple of quarters. As we have been guiding in the previous calls, the overall decline in NIMs was very much in line with our expectations,” Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, of ICICI Bank said in a conference call.

For the 2023-24 year as a whole, he expects NIM to be similar to last year.

The bank’s average NIM for FY23 was at 4.5%. Fee income grew by 14.1% during the quarter to Rs 4,843 crore.

Asset quality for the lender improved with gross non-performing asset ratio improving to 2.76 per cent, lower by 5 basis points sequentially. Net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.48%.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were Rs 1,292 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 1,144 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net addition to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, was Rs 1,807 crore in Q1-2024 compared to Rs 14 crore in Q4, 2023. The gross NPA additions were Rs 5,318 crore in Q1-2024 compared to Rs 4,297 crore in Q4,2023.

Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were Rs 3,511 crore in Q1-2024 compared to Rs 4,283 crore in Q4-2023. The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 1,169 crore in Q1-2024.

Total advances increased by 18.1% year-on-year and 3.7% sequentially to Rs 10,57,583 crore at June 30, 2023. Net domestic advances grew 20.6% YoY and 4% sequentially on June 30, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICICI BANK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp