DGCA suspends flying licence of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licence of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) while landing at the Ahmedabad airport last month, a senior official has said.

The flying licence of the Pilot-in-Command has been suspended for three months and of the co-pilot for one month, the official said.

An IndiGo aircraft operating its Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight on June 15 had suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched a probe into the incident.

Besides, it had ordered the grounding of the two pilots till an investigation into the incident was completed.

"On 15.06.2023, an Airbus 321 aircraft was involved in a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad. DGCA investigation has revealed that the crew carried out the landing in deviation from established SOPs," the official said on Wednesday.

Accordingly, both the crew members were issued a show cause notice by DGCA, he said.

"After examination of their replies and relevant facts of the matter, the licence of the PIC has been suspended for a period of 3 months and of the co-pilot for a period of one month for violation of the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation requirements and SOPs," the DGCA official said.

